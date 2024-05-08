May 9 violence was against Pakistan: Muqam

Pakistan Pakistan May 9 violence was against Pakistan: Muqam

He criticised Peshawar police for raiding house of an opposition MPA

Follow on Published On: Wed, 08 May 2024 01:06:04 PKT

PESHAWAR (APP) - Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Enge Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that May 9, 2023 vandalism by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was against Pakistan.



Addressing a press conference here, he said that as to why the PTI founder could not be arrested in serious nature cases as he was not above the law.

He criticised the Peshawar police for raiding the house of an opposition MPA and asked the Leader of the Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to take up the issue in the House.

The people knew that who had pressurised the police to take an uncalled for action and include many clauses of law in the FIR lodged against the lawmaker, he added.



Criticising the statement of Khyber Pakthunkhwa chief minister, he said he was probably issuing such irrational statements to please his leader.

The KP CM should better spend his energies on resolving the problems being faced by the people, he added.



Muqam recalled that the PML-N had not resorted to vandalism after the disqualification of its Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as prime minister as the latter himself also opposed it and faced all cases with steadfastness.



