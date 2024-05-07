Wheat imported according to data provided by provinces: Kakar

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Former interim prime minister Anwarul Haq Kakar said he being the Food Security Department head took up the wheat crisis as his responsibility and decided as per the data provided by the provinces.

Talking to media, he said he was surprised there was no healthy debate upon the wheat crisis but only criticism.

He said Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) generated a summary according to the data provided by the provinces.

Kakar said the interim government gave no additional permission and the wheat was imported according to the SRO of PTI government.