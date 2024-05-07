PTI founder declines to meet Sher Afzal Marwat

PTI founder himself provided list

Updated On: Tue, 07 May 2024 20:03:52 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The PTI founder declined to meet Sher Afzal Marwat, as his name was not included in the list of scheduled meetings provided by the founder himself.

Tuesday's list of meetings was provided by the PTI founder, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

It's worth mentioning that a prearranged list is provided in advance for meetings with the PTI founder in jail.