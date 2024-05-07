Anwarul Haq Kakar, Faisal Vawda to sit on independent benches in Senate

Both senators will neither join the government nor the opposition

Updated On: Tue, 07 May 2024 18:06:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senators Anwarul Haq Kakar and Faisal Vawda have decided to sit on independent benches in the Senate.

Both senator will neither join the government nor the opposition.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will sit on the government benches as senator.

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan and Naseema Ehsan will sit on opposition benches.



