Naqvi, Vawda, Kakar belong to same 'tribe', says Rana Sanaullah

Says current leadership of establishment is honest, has no personal interests

(Web Desk) – Punjab PML-N president Rana Sanaullah has said Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Faisal Vawda and Anwaarul Haq Kakar belong to the same ‘tribe’ whereas Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb could be called their ‘cousin’.

He said Mohsin Naqvi could get the office which he wants.

Talking to the media in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah said the country is faced with challenges and difficulties and the guidance of Nawaz Sharif is needed to overcome the crisis.

“The political situation in the country is not good. Political stability could not be achieved even after the February 8 elections. Some political parties are in the parliament and taking privileges, but also creating political instability,” the PML-N leader said.

He said the country is facing economic crisis, but in 2018 it was politically and economically stable, adding the then government was derailed and the elections were rigged, causing the country to face political instability and economic meltdown.

Rejecting claims that he has differences with his party, Rana Sanaullah said the impression and estimates of differences with the party are completely wrong.

“After the elections, I have been attending all party meetings and fulfilling responsibility as the party Punjab head.

In parliamentary politics, those come forward should be given responsibility to run the government’s affairs,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah said the role of the establishment will not end anywhere in the world.

The current leadership of the establishment is very honest and independent. It has no personal interests.

Everyone desires political stability for which the political leadership has to play its role. If a political party is not ready to talk and work together with other political parties, then there will be chaos in the country, he said.