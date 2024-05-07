Another IHC judge seeks contempt proceedings over smear campaign

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani writes letter to Islamabad High Court chief justice requesting action

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following Justice Babar Sattar’s request, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani has also written a letter to the Islamabad High Court chief justice requesting initiation of contempt proceedings over a malicious smear campaign being run against him on social media.

According to sources, Justice Kayani has forwarded his request to IHC Chief Justice Amer Farooq.

Sources say that a bench is likely to be constituted today based on the requests made by Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani in response to the slur campaigns launched against them on social media platforms.

On Monday, Justice Babar Sattar wrote a letter to the IHC chief justice to launch contempt proceedings against those who breached his and his family’s privacy by sharing details, including their US residence permits, online.

Sattar pointed out that identity cards and permanent residency cards of his family members were uploaded to social media.

Earlier on Sunday, the IHC public relations office issued a statement in response to the social media campaign, terming it “malicious and contemptuous”.

The campaigner accused the judge of hiding assets in both Pakistan and the United States.

“Justice Babar Sattar has never had any nationality other than that of Pakistan,” the IHC clarified.

“Justice Sattar worked as a lawyer in New York and was granted a green card, but left his job in the US in 2005 and returned to Pakistan and has lived and worked in Pakistan since then”.