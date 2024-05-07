Weather to remain hot and dry in most parts of country

Weather to remain hot and dry in most parts of country

Met Office said that day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in plain areas of country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, Dunya News reported.

However, partly cloudy weather conditions with light rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Met Office said that day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in plain areas of the country. According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Jacobabad remained the hottest place in the country on Monday with temperature surging up to 46 degrees Celsius.

