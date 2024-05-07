Federal cabinet meets today to review probe of wheat import scandal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to discuss the current political, economic and security situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office at 11:00am.

According to sources, the investigation of the wheat import scandal will be reviewed as well as the economic situation of the country will also be discussed during the meeting.

Sources further said that the cabinet will ratify the decisions taken in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting.

