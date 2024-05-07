Two killed, three injured as roof collapses in Bannu

BANNU (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and three other sustained injuries when roof of a house collapsed in Bannu on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, roof of a dilapidated house located in Hingle Noor Baz area of Bunnu suddenly collapsed due to recent rains, burying five persons under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved dead bodies from the rubble and pulled out three persons in injured condition. The dead and injured were shifted District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Bannu.

