Azam Swati gets extension in interim bail in controversial tweets case

Says he has no information about PTI's deal

Published On: Mon, 06 May 2024 13:41:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Special Judge Central Islamabad has extended interim bail until May 15 to Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati in controversial tweets case.

Special Judge Central Hamayun Dilawar heard the case against Azam Swati today.

During the proceedings, Judge Hamayun Dilawar ordered maintaining order in the court and to avoid crowding in the courtroom.

Ali Bukhari reiterated that the lawyers present in the court did not belong to the International Legal Foundation (ILF) but were instead junior associates.

The court directed that only lawyers responsible for presenting arguments in the case should be actively involved, while others should remain seated.

Bukhari presented his arguments, asserting that Azam Swati's bail was granted based on merit.

However, Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi claimed that Swati had misused the relaxation granted by the court and labeled him a scoundrel after being granted bail. Abbasi requested time from the court to further investigate the matter from his client.

Consequently, the Special Judge Central granted an extension in interim bail until May 15.

I don’t know about PTI’s deal: Azam Swati

Addressing the media outside Judicial Complex, Azam Swati clarified his lack of awareness regarding any PTI’s deal.

He highlighted he was involved on the ongoing judicial cases against him.

PTI leader advocated for the rule of law and justice as essential guarantees for state institutions.

Swati emphasized the importance of adherence to the constitution and law by every institution and individual for the nation's progress and stability.

He alleged that the February 8 polls were rigged and criticized the members of the Assemblies elected based on Form-47, suggesting that they should vacate their positions in line with moral values and ethics.