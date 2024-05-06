CM Maryam Nawaz welcomes the arrival of Saudi investors delegation in Pakistan
Says investors' arrival in Pakistan is a sign of prosperity
LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has warmly welcomed a high-level Saudi Arabia's trade delegation's visit investment in Pakistan.
She has sent her heartiest wishes for the Pak-Saudi Investment Conference, stating that the historical bilateral relationships were transforming into economic ties.
CM Maryam Nawaz stated, 'I warmly welcome Saudi investors in Pakistan.'
She affirmed that the commencement of the Pakistan-Saudi Arab Investment Forum was a sign of prosperity and progress.
She emphasized that the arrival of a high-level delegation comprising 50 Saudi investors was a strong evidence of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s affiliation and strong ties with Pakistan.
The Punjab CM attributed the agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s investors as a welcoming gesture.
