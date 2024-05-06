Saudi Crown Prince likely to visit Pakistan this month

Pakistan Pakistan Saudi Crown Prince likely to visit Pakistan this month

MBS is expected to sign MoUs to implement the $5 billion dollar investment

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 06 May 2024 11:09:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is likely to visit Pakistan in the current month.

Sources said the Saudi crown prince would be accompanied by a delegation. Both countries are working to finalise dates for the visit.

Sources further said this would be the first visit of Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan after 2019.

Sources said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would personally oversee the administrative affairs relating to the tour. The prime minister would not undertake any foreign tour till arrival of the Saudi crown prince, they added.

The Saudi crown prince is expected to sign memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to implement the $5 billion investment during his Pakistan visit which is likely next week.

According to sources, the final date will be decided this week.