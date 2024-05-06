Terrorist attack on Lakki Marwat police station thwarted

Terrorists attack Darra Pezu police station, beat a retreat as police party retaliate

LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) – Police personnel have foiled a terrorist attack on a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district, a police official said on Monday.

According to the official, unidentified terrorists armed with weapons attacked the Darra Pezu police station from two directions in the dead of night.

He said the assailants beat a retreat when the police party retaliated. No loss of life or injury was reported in the attack.

The district police officer for Lakki Marwat commended the policemen for thwarting the attack.

He said the Lakki Marwat police were a professional and courageous force who had always played their role on the front line in difficult situations.

The DPO further said that the morale of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was high, adding that they were always prepared for any untoward situation.