Supreme Court to resume hearing of Faizabad sit-in review case today

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 06 May 2024 11:09:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court will hear the Faizabad sit-in review case on Monday (today).

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Awan had issued notices to the parties concerned for May 6.

Earlier on Sunday, the inquiry commission report was submitted to the Supreme Court by the Attorney General's Office. In today's hearing, the apex court will review the report.

The 150-page report comprises statements of 33 witnesses. The inquiry commission found no evidence of any conspiracy in the TLP (Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan) sit-in and that Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed acted as a mediator and had the permission of the ISI director-general and army chief.

The commission has also made 33 recommendations in the report.