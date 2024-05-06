Wheat import scandal: Inquiry committee set to present report to PM today

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad will also announce plans for further action today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The inquiry committee, established to investigate the wheat import scandal, is set to present its findings to the prime minister today (Monday), amidst a great hue and cry over the government’s failure to initiate its wheat procurement drive.

Earlier this year, the caretakers had imported 3.612 million tonnes of wheat from Ukraine in anticipation of shortages. The action led to a full-blown crisis in the country as the wheat crop harvesting season began, with farmers compelled to sell their crops well below the government-set support price of Rs3900/40kg.

While de-escalating the situation, former caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar stated on Sunday the matter of import of Rs400 billion worth of grain was being blown out of proportion.

Kakar expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation committee if summoned, asserting that there was no corruption involved.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered a thorough and transparent investigation into the wheat import scandal.

The premier appointed Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Agha to lead the inquiry committee, directing him to fix the responsibility in unambiguous terms and furnish the report by Monday.

The prime minister urged the federal secretary to utilise available records and documents and provide recommendations on the matter.

Simultaneously, a PML-N gathering took place at the party's Model Town headquarters in Lahore, chaired by party leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The meeting aimed to strategise on addressing the ongoing wheat procurement crisis.

Nawaz Sharif underscored the need to hold accountable those responsible for the wheat crisis and urged the prompt issuance of Kissan Cards to farmers.



Earlier on May 1, Prime Minister Shehbaz had formed the initial committee to probe the circumstances surrounding wheat import during the caretaker government.

The prime minister had put Justice (r) Mian Mushtaq in charge of the committee tasked with investigating the unnecessary grain imports that resulted in losses of billions of rupees to the state kitty. The committee is expected to submit its findings to the prime minister within two weeks.

Farmers have taken to the streets to protest against what they perceive as government indifference to their plight, as wheat prices in the market remain well below the support price of Rs3,900 per 40kg.

According to estimates, around 60 million farmers have been affected through the unwanted wheat import.

On Sunday, Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Khokhar announced plans for protest demonstrations across the country from May 10, stating that farmers were left with no option but to take to the streets.