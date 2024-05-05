PTI founder working on 'foreign agenda' to destabilise country: Rana Tanveer

Says PTI founder staged 2014 sit-in to weaken the country

Sun, 05 May 2024 20:46:15 PKT

NARANG MANDI (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder is working on the foreign agenda to destabilise the country.

Speaking to media, the senior PML-N leader said the PTI founder staged a sit-in in 2014 to weaken the country’s economy.

“Whether it was the visit of the Chinese President or the arrival of the Saudi delegation, PTI has always impeded the path of progress. Every conspiracy of the PTI founder against the country is failing,” he added.

“The PTI founder has launched an attack on the national institutions on please his foreign masters,” said Rana Tanveer.

Talking about the wheat crisis, he urged the federal and Punjab governments to resolve the issue of farmers.