Rashly driven police van kills nine-year-old in Lahore neighbourhood

Rehan was riding his bicycle in the street when he was struck by a speeding Elite Force truck

Sun, 05 May 2024 14:28:42 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A nine-year-old boy playing in his neighbourhood in Harbanspura died after being hit by a recklessly driven police van on Sunday.

CCTV footage from the area showed the victim, Rehan, riding his bicycle in the street when he was struck by a speeding Elite Force truck.

Following the incident, bystanders gathered around the minor and the police van.

Rehan was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries without regaining consciousness. He was the only son of his parents.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family.

The accused van driver, Sajid, has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him.