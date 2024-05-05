Gilgit Baltistan CM requests police deployment on Karakoram Highway

Published On: Sun, 05 May 2024 12:55:21 PKT

TGILGIT (Dunya News) - Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan has requested the deployment of police on the Karakoram Highway.

He has also written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif requesting police deployment.

The letter emphasized the importance of police presence in controlling traffic incidents on the Karakoram Highway.

It also requested a fair investigation of the tragic traffic incident near Chilas.

The letter highlighted the loss of precious lives in traffic incidents and urged strict actions and safety measures to reduce such incidents in the future.

CM Gulbar Khan asserted that these incidents were negatively impacting tourism and emphasized the necessity of deploying Motorway police to ensure safe travel on the Karakoram Highway.