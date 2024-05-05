Dar meets Azeri counterpart on margins of OIC Summit, discusses bilateral cooperation

FM also congratulates Jeyhun Bayramov on Baku's nomination to host COP29

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, the capital of Gambia.

According to a spokesperson for the Foreign Office, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations during the meeting.

Dar and Bayramov expressed their commitment to further promote bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade and energy.

The spokesperson said that the leaders agreed to enhance political relations and dialogue during the meeting.

Ishaq Dar, on this occasion, congratulated Jeyhun Bayramov on Baku's nomination to host COP29.

The foreign minister expressed Pakistan's keen interest in cooperation and exchange of experiences to address climate change.

He also commended Azerbaijan for its strong and principled stance on the Kashmir conflict.