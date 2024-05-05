PM Shehbaz congratulates Sadiq Khan on re-election as mayor of London

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 05 May 2024 10:51:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Sadiq Khan on Sunday for his re-election as mayor of London for the third consecutive term.

In a press release from the PM’s Office, the premier offered his heartfelt congratulations to Sadiq Khan on his victory.

PM Shehbaz remarked that Sadiq Khan, as a hard-working British Pakistani, not only brought pride to his parents, but also filled every Pakistani with joy at his success.

He noted that Khan's re-election for a third term demonstrated both his popularity and his dedication to public welfare.

Shehbaz also extended his best wishes for Sadiq Khan's future success.