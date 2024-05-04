In-focus

Security forces eliminate six terrorists in North Waziristan operation

Pakistan

The terrorists were involved in several incidents of terrorism and target killing

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The security forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation carried out in North Waziristan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the hideout of terrorists was also busted during the operation.

The terrorists were involved in several incidents of terrorism and target killing.

The sanitisation operation remained continued in the area to eliminate any other terrorist as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

