PTI founder willing to conditionally sit on negotiation table

PTI founder wants release of innocent people from jails

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In a message from Adiala Jail, PTI's founding chairman ties the possibility of dialogue to the return of his party's alleged "stolen mandate" and the release of workers imprisoned in fake cases.

He urged judges to expedite rulings on his and his wife's cases.

The PTI founder, who spoke to reporters, stressed that negotiations should not involve PTI's adversaries, hinting at dialogue with the military establishment.

He urged the Supreme Court to resist pressure and uphold justice. He highlighted the need for national unity against oppression and warned against continued injustice.

Also, he slammed the framing of multiple cases against him and his wife and expressed concern over denial of medical treatment to Bushra Bibi.