COAS Asim Munir lauds Amir Khan, Shahzaib Rind for their achievements

Pakistan

Expresses confidence in capabilities of Pakistani youth

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Boxing legend Amir Khan and Martial Arts champion Shahzaib Rind met Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Saturday. 

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS appreciated both sportsmen for their phenomenal achievements and expressed full confidence in Pakistan's youth for their outstanding potential. 

