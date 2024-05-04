COAS Asim Munir lauds Amir Khan, Shahzaib Rind for their achievements

Expresses confidence in capabilities of Pakistani youth

Sat, 04 May 2024 13:00:05 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Boxing legend Amir Khan and Martial Arts champion Shahzaib Rind met Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS appreciated both sportsmen for their phenomenal achievements and expressed full confidence in Pakistan's youth for their outstanding potential.

The ISPR said COAS Asim Munir expressed his confidence in capabilities of Pakistani youth.