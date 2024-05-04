Dar expresses Pakistan's desire to increase cooperation with Yemen

Pakistan Pakistan Dar expresses Pakistan's desire to increase cooperation with Yemen

They called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a durable settlement of Palestinian question.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 04 May 2024 04:30:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday expressed Pakistan’s desire to explore avenues for cooperation with Yemen in various sectors such as education.

In a meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Yemen, Dr. Shaya Mohsen Al-Zindani on the margins of 15th OIC Islamic Summit in Banjul, The Gambia, the Deputy Prime Minister also reiterated Pakistan’s principled support for national reconciliation and political transition in Yemen.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Gaza and stressed on the urgent remedial actions by the international community for de-escalation, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office.

They called on the UN Security Council to consider additional measures against Israel to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a durable settlement of Palestinian question.

