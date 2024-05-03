Gunfire targeted police on Hazara Expressway
Sub Inspector Aamir martyred while constable injured
PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Gunfire targeted police officials on the Hazara Expressway, resulting in the martyrdom of Sub-Inspector Aamir and injuries to his colleague.
The incident occurred at the Mansehra Baidra Interchange, where Highway Police Sub-Inspector Aamir lost his life, while constable Naveed sustained injuries.
Both were swiftly transported to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital for medical care.
Police authorities swiftly encircled the area in pursuit of the perpetrators.
The confrontation began when a Mehran car, traveling from Peshawar to Mansehra, was stopped for a violation.
DPO Mansehra, Shafiullah, also arrived at the hospital.