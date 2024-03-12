Two policemen martyred, one injured in Peshawar terror attack

Crime Crime Two policemen martyred, one injured in Peshawar terror attack

Militants target police patrol van

Follow on Published On: Tue, 12 Mar 2024 02:07:19 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Two policemen embraced martyrdom and one sustained critical injuries when their vehicle during a routine patrol came under fire by terrorists hiding roadside in Machni Gate Dag Karah area here on Monday, Dunya News reported.

On receiving information, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and started investigation after shifting the injured and the dead to hospital.

The martyred policemen were identified as Constable Ajmal, Siraj and the injured was identified as mobile officer Mazher.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt to apprehend the fleeing militants.

According to police, a police van was on a routine patrol when some terrorists attacked the van and fled away.

In the ambush, two police personnel were martyred and one received bullet injuries, police said.

