Constitution is not just a piece of paper; it is a social contract: Achakzai

Pakistan Pakistan Constitution is not just a piece of paper; it is a social contract: Achakzai

The alliance of opposition is made for the supremacy of the constitution, says PkMAP chief

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 03 May 2024 18:49:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The chairman of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and chief of opposition alliance Mahmood Khan Achakzai said that the extension shouldn’t be given to a person who reaches the age of 60.

“The extension is the way of destruction,” Achakzai said while speaking to media in Lahore on Friday.

The veteran politician said that all other alliances were earlier formed to make or break the government but this is the only alliance made for the supremacy of the constitution.

“The constitution is not just a piece of paper; it is a social contract,” Achakzai said.

Also Read: Achakzai stresses collective wisdom to address country's crises

The senior politician said that the gas was extracted at the site of Sui in 1960s and spread across Pakistan but still the people of our area use the firewood to cook their food.

"The justice is mocked, bought and sold here in Pakistan," he added.

“It is a matter of fact that Feb 8 elections were won by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and all the political forces should sit together to find out a solution to this issue,” Achakzai said.