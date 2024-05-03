US supports Pakistan's efforts to stabilize its economy: State Dept

Pakistan Pakistan US supports Pakistan's efforts to stabilize its economy: State Dept

Matthew Miller said US encourage Pakistan government to prioritize and expand economic reforms.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 03 May 2024 05:58:10 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – The United States supports Pakistan’s efforts to stabilize its economy, including through reaching an agreement with the I International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking during a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US supports the progress that Pakistan has made to stabilize its economy and manage its daunting debt burden.

Replying to a question, Matthew Miller said that the United States encourage the Pakistan government to prioritize and expand economic reforms to address its economic challenges.

He further said that the US will continue to engage with Pakistan through technical engagements as well as through our trade and investment ties, all of which are priorities of our bilateral relationship.

