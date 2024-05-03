PMD predicts rain in parts of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has predicted rain-windstorm/thunderstorm in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Pothohar region during the next 24 hours.

However, gusty winds/windstorm are likely in south Punjab and upper Sindh during evening/night.

As per synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of Balochistan from tonight and likely to affect upper parts of the country on May 3.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts. Mithi remained the hottest place in the country on Thursday with temperature surging up to 42 degrees Celsius.

