Three terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

Killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous activities

TANK – The security forces gunned down three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said military’s media wing on Thursday.

The ISPR said, “On 2nd May 2024, security forces conducted a joint intelligence based operation (IBO) in Tank District, on reported presence of terrorists.”

During the conduct of operation, after intense fire exchange, three terrorists were successfully neutralised. These terrorists have been identified as Azmat alias Azmati, Karamat alias Hanzla and Rehan, said ISPR.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including recent abduction of District & Sessions Jugde of South Waziristan District.

Security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, said the ISPR.

