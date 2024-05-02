Asif Zardari resigns as PPPP chairman

Pakistan Pakistan Asif Zardari resigns as PPPP chairman

Faryal Talpur likely to replace Zardari as PPPP chairman

Follow on Published On: Thu, 02 May 2024 17:48:52 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – President Asif Zardari has resigned from the chairmanship of the Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP).

Sources say Asif Zardari has informed the Election Commission of Pakistan about his resignation from the presidency of the Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians.

Sources further revealed that after Asif Zardari's resignation from the party presidency, there is consideration being given to appointing Asif Zardari's sister and provincial assembly member Faryal Talpur as the new president of the Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians.

Asif Zardari's resignation from the party comes at a time when some quarters are criticising him for leading a political party despite being the President of the country.

On March 9, Asif Zardari was elected as the president of the country for a second time, securing 411 votes. He received 156 electoral votes from the four provincial assemblies and 255 votes from Parliament.

