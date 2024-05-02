One killed, 18 injured in two landmine blasts in Balochistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A man was killed and 18 others suffered injuries in two landmine blasts in Duki district of Balochistan.

The first explosion occurred when a coal-laden truck collided with an already planted landmine in the Takhidar stream in Duki district.

When people gathered there, a second explosion occurred. According to police officials, one person was killed and 18 others were injured as a result of the mine explosions.

Officials said those injured in the explosion were shifted to hospital and investigation of the incident was in progress.