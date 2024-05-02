SC moved against appointment of judges in high courts without written exam

Petitioner requests apex court to make written examination mandatory

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has been moved against the arrangement involving appointment of judges in high courts without written examination.

According to details, advocate Muhammad Akmal Khan submitted the petition to the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

The petitioner has contended that these appointments should be made transparently in accordance with the principles of merit.

The petitioner has requested the apex court to make the written examination mandatory for the appointment of judges in high courts by declaring the Clause 3 of Sub-Rule 2 of the Judicial Commission Rules, 2010, unconstitutional.