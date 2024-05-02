PTI also demands full court bench for all-important letter case

PTI asked Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa to dissociate himself from the bench.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Calls for formation of the full court to take up the Islamabad High Court judges’ letter case grow as the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) also has put forward the demand.

At a press conference, PTI central information secretary Raoof Hasan said the party demand formation of a full court to hear the all-important letter issue on a daily basis.

Going a step further, Hasan said Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa should dissociate himself from the bench.

He said the meddling allegation was a serious matter and the full court should hear it. The CJP claimed there was no meddling in judiciary despite the fact that even a common man was aware of this, he said.

He also hit out at the Punjab government for torturing and arresting wheat farmers and denying them their due right.

Former GB chief minister Khalid Khursheed and PTI core committee member Advocate Abuzar Salman Niazi were also present.

Opposition alliance demand

A day earlier (on Tuesday), the leaders of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), a grand alliance of six opposition parties, demanded that the matter pertaining to the judges' letter should be heard by a full court bench of the Supreme Court and those responsible for meddling in judicial affairs be taken to the task.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai presided over the meeting, attended by former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and others, which conducted a comprehensive review of the country's political landscape and engaged in discussions regarding the complaints raised by six judges about alleged intervention of intelligence agencies in judicial matters.

Several Bar associations and other lawyer bodies also want the apex court to entrust the case to the full court.

