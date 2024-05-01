Another video shows women 'misbehaving' with Motorway police officials

Women stopped for “speeding” and “rash driving” on the motorway near Kallar Kahar

Women threatening, hurling abuses at Motorway cops

Motorway Police issue official statement on the incident

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A video has surfaced showing two women misbehaving with the officers of the Motorway Police.

The incident came on the heels of another matter days ago when a woman car driver ran over the Motorway policeman in Rawalpindi.

In the recently viral video, the two women alleged that the Motorway personnel hurt one of them.

Moreover, women alleged the cop demanded bribe, while the police officer claimed that the women were “making video” and had “obstructed” the throughfare.

After the incident, the Motorway Police (North Zone) issued an official statement saying that their personnel stopped the women for “speeding” and “rash driving” on the motorway near Kallar Kahar.

“The women violator misbehaved with the Motorway Police officials. The woman was driving with extreme carelessness and speed,” the statement added.

“The Motorway Police are taking legal action against the violators,” it mentioned.

