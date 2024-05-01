Former MPA Sadia Sohail Rana says goodbye to IPP

Pakistan Pakistan Former MPA Sadia Sohail Rana says goodbye to IPP

She was earlier part of PTI and remained MPA for two stints from 2013 to 2023

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 01 May 2024 17:27:03 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In another setback to Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), former MPA Sadia Sohail Rana left the party on Wednesday.

Former lawmaker left the IPP due to personal reasons and she also intimated party president Aleem Khan regarding her decision.

Also Read: Jahangir Tareen launches 'grandiose' Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Sadia had joined the IPP last year in a meeting with party’s then chairman Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Sadia was earlier part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and remained MPA for two stints from 2013 to 2023.

Read More: Jahangir Tareen steps down as IPP chairman, quits politics amid murky political horizon

Earlier, IPP chairman Jahangir Khan Tareen had also stepped down from the party position before leaving politics after dismal performance in Feb 8 polls.