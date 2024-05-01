PM forms committee to probe wheat import during caretaker govt

Updated On: Wed, 01 May 2024 12:32:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – With the farming community raising a great hue and cry over the government’s failure to commence its wheat procurement drive, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday formed a committee to probe the circumstances under which wheat was imported during the caretaker government.

According to a Dunya News report, the prime minister has put Justice (r) Mian Mushtaq in charge of the committee which will probe the unnecessary grain import that caused losses of billions of rupees to the state kitty. The committee will submit its findings to the prime minister after two weeks.

Scores of farmers took to the streets on Monday against what they call the government’s indifference to their plight. Police used force to placate the protests of farmers particularly in Lahore and south Punjab. Arrests were also made.

Wheat rates have dipped in the market, and are much below the support price of Rs3,900 per 40kg. Recent rains have somewhat compounded the farmers woes.