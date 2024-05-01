Seven policemen wounded in Taunsa Sharif terrorist attack

Updated On: Wed, 01 May 2024 11:41:26 PKT

TAUNSA SHARIF (Dunya News) – At least seven policemen were wounded when terrorists from a banned outfit attacked a checkpoint in Taunsa Sharif city of Punjab province on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said this was the second terrorist attack on the Jhangi checkpost in a span of two months which was foiled by a police team.

According to details, around 20 terrorists armed with grenades, rocket launchers and laser-light guns attacked the checkpost. As the police party repulsed the attack, a pitched gun battle ensued which continued for three hours.

The spox said the terrorists attacked from different directions taking advantage of the dark night, but staged a retreat as they ran out of ammunition.

He said that the terrorists wanted to capture the police chaeckpost and take the policemen deployed there captive, but the police team gallantly fought them.

After being informed about the terrorist assault, the DG Khan regional police officer (RPO) and district police officer (DPO) arrived at the checkpoint with reinforcements.

Following the attack, the area was cordoned off and a search operation was initiated to apprehend the unidentified terrorists.

The seven wounded policemen, including ASI Imran, constables Muhammad Amir, Asif Zain, Rehmatullah and Elite constables Tariq and Shahid Manzoor, were transported to the Taunsa Sharif THQ Hospital for medical assistance.

From there, Shahid Manzoor was transferred to Multan’s Nishtar Hospital in view of his crictical condition.

Punjab Police chief Dr Usman Anwar conmmended the police party that fought the terrorists. He said the Punjab Police would never let terrorists succeed in their nefarious designs.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz condemned the terrorist assault on the checkpost and issued orders for the provision of best treatment facilities to the wounded security personnel.