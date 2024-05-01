In-focus

Weather to remain dry in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours with chances of gusty winds/windstorm in southern parts.

However, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, a trough of westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 12 to 18 hours.

During the last 24 hours, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in Kashmir, upper/central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country. Mithi remained the hottest place in the country on Tuesday with temperature surging up to 40 degrees Celsius.
 

