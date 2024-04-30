Gas cylinder blast leaves one dead, six injured in Karachi

Cylinder explosion took place at a generator shop on M.A. Jinnah Road, Karachi.

Karachi (Dunya News) -- A man died and six others sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at a generator shop on M.A. Jinnah Road, Karachi.

Rescue sources said the explosion took place in a generator shop near MA Jinnah Road, near the Sindh Madrasa-tul-Islam. Resultantly, one person lost his life and six others suffered burn injuries.

The injured people have been shifted to the hospital.

On being informed of the incident, the Rescue and police teams reached the spot for the rescue operation.

In a separate incident, a car caught fire near Nursery Flyover on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The car riders remained safe as the nearby people along with the rescue team, managed to douse the fire.




