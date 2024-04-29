Iranian Consul General visits Dunya Media Group, lauds professionalism

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Iranian Consul General Mehran Mowahid visited Dunya Media Group on Monday.

Upon his arrival, he was received by the Dunya Media Group Managing Director Naveed Kashif who briefed the honourable guest about various departments.

Iranian Consul General appreciated the professionalism of the group and said on the occasion, “the distance between Pakistan and Iran is only geographical, but there is no difference if one looks at the cultural and historical relations between the people of both sides.”

Also, the visiting guest appreciated the Pakistani media and the nation for their support for the Palestinian cause.

He also appreciated the professionalism of the Dunya Media Group and its use of modern technology to deliver effective as well as timely news.

He also held a detailed discussion regarding Pak-Iran economic, cultural and public relations and was informed regarding the recent developments in the context of the visit of the Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan.

The Consul General of Iran mentioned the historical fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran and said that the people of the both nations are like a family.

On the occasion, he urged that both countries should help each other for development and prosperity so that they would be able to take benefits from the experiences of each other.

On the situation in Gaza, the visiting guest said a large number of innocent Palestinians have been killed in an unjust war.

At the end, he thanked the Dunya Media Group for its generous hosting.