CM Maryam inaugurates daycare center at Children's Hospital

Follow on Published On: Mon, 29 Apr 2024 16:50:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said the Punjab government is committed to provide quality healthcare services to people.

Inaugurating a daycare center at Children’s Hospital Lahore on Monday, the CM directed the relevant authorities to build a new ICU unit in Children’s Hospital, and directed to ensure timely release of funds for its early completion.

The chief minister said that every penny was a trust of the nation, it would be spent transparently on the improvement of healthcare facilities.

“We want to build the best hospital for people in every district” she vowed.

The CM said shortage of doctors in remote area hospitals would be catered too. She also reviewed a proposal to build Children’s Hospital at the Divisional Headquarters and link them with the Children’s Hospital Lahore. She directed the provincial ministers to visit the hospital on daily basis.

Maryam Nawaz also witnessed signing of an MoU between Islamic Aid UK and University of Child Health Sciences for the establishment of a college block.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, VC Dr Masood Sadiq and Chairman Islamic Aid Mahmoodul Hasan signed the MoU. The CM thanked Islamic Aid for their cooperation and support.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also visited the daycare center and reviewed facilities available there. She directed the daycare center staff to take good care of the children.

Earlier, the CM was briefed that the education and research facilities related to children’s health will be provided to medical students in the new college block.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information and Culture Minister Azma Bukhari, Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir, Minister for Specialized Healthcare Khawaja Salman Rafiq, MPA Sania Ashiq and Dr Adnan Khan attended the meeting.

Secretary Health Ali Jan, Secretary Information Ahmed Aziz Tarar, Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr Masood Sadiq, Chairman Islamic Aid London Mahmood ul Hasan and other relevant officers were also present.

