SIC's Hamid Raza advises PTI to quit assemblies

He says the PTI leadership needs to resign from assemblies and take to the street

Updated On: Mon, 29 Apr 2024 15:58:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) head Sahibzada Hamid Raza advises the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to once again resign from the assemblies.

In a statement on social media site 'X', he said the PTI leadership needed to resign from the assemblies and take to the street to get justice.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza said the party members would quit assemblies if the PTI founder could not get justice. “I will be the first person to resign from the National Assembly for the PTI founder,” he added.

It may be noted that the PTI took out a rally - “release PTI founder march” - from Karachi to Sukkur under the leadership of Haleem Adil Sheikh and Shoaib Shaheen.