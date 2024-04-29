Security forces eliminate four terrorists in Tank IBO

Security forces eliminate four terrorists in Tank IBO

Security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from possession of the killed terrorists

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Security forces eliminated four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Tank district.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army, an operation was conducted on information of terrorists' presence in Tank district, as a result of which four terrorists were killed.

Security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from possession of the dead terrorists. The ISPR said the security forces had effectively traced the whereabouts of the terrorists.

The slain terrorists were involved in several terrorist acts in the area.The ISPR further said that local people of the area lauded the security forces for successful operation against the terrorists.

"The security forces are determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country," it added.

