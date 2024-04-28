Army holds free medical camp in remote North Waziristan tehsil

Pakistan Pakistan Army holds free medical camp in remote North Waziristan tehsil

Army holds free medical camp in remote North Waziristan tehsil

Follow on Published On: Sun, 28 Apr 2024 17:44:50 PKT

(Web Desk) – The Pakistan Army organised a mobile health unit in Spinwam tehsil of North Waziristan on Sunday to provide free treatment to local residents.

According to Radio Pakistan, over 800 people from Gulab Khel and Zakir Khel areas, located adjacent to the Pak-Afghan border, received treatment at the camp.

Patients were provided with free medicines and access to ultrasound facilities.

A dedicated female doctor was available to attend to women's healthcare needs.

Attendees were educated about general hygiene practices and the importance of polio prevention.

The local population expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army for organising the free medical camp.