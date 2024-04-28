PM, IDB President agree to expedite different projects

RIAYDH (APP) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser on Sunday agreed for early completion of different development projects financed by the institution in Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked the IDB for its $1 billion worth investment on different uplift projects in Pakistan during his previous tenure in office.

The president of IDB called on the prime minister on the sidelines of the special meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF), PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, Minister for Finance and Revenues Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari.

During the meeting, progress on different projects in Pakistan was reviewed and the both sides discussed ways to explore further avenues for cooperation.

The prime minister also lauded the IDP’s assistance in the rehabilitation of flood affected people and commended the personal cooperation and leadership role of Dr Al Jasser.

He observd that IDB’s beneficial partnership with Pakistan was not only providing job opportunities and assisting in reconstruction efforts but also supporting the government’s endeavours for achievement of objectives of sustainable progress.

The prime minister informed that for fast tracking the foreign investment, removing all concerns of foreign investors and provision of one window operation, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was fully functional.

The IDB president said that Pakistan was a founding and the most important member of the Bank.

He observed that the country was blessed with abundant natural and water resources and its huge manpower could be fully utilized.

Dr Al Jasser also prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.