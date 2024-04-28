21 dead, 25 injured in recent month rains incident across Balochistan

PDMA issues the report on rains and floods damages

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released the report on human suffering and infrastructure damage in recent month due to torrential rains and floods across Balochistan

As per PDMA report, 21 lives lost and 25 individuals injured in rain-related incidents in the current month across the province.

In the province, 251 houses have been completely razed, while 1910 others suffer partial collapse due to the relentless downpour and ensuing floods.

Moreover, the deluge has taken its toll on infrastructure, with four bridges and 14 roads rendered impassable.

Among the casualties, there are eight men, seven women, and six children who have succumbed to the ferocity of the rains. Across three spells of rain,127 animals have perished.

Compounding the agricultural woes as 62 acres of crops lie damaged in the wake of the rains and floods in Balochistan.

