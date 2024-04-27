Lower court judge kidnapped in Dera Ismail Khan

Pakistan Pakistan Lower court judge kidnapped in Dera Ismail Khan

Chief Minister Gandapur orders early recovery of judge Shakirullah Marwat

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 27 Apr 2024 23:36:17 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A district and sessions judge, stationed in South Waziristan, was abducted in Dera Ismail Khan city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.

According to police officials, the judge, Shakirullah Marwat, was returning from duty in a car driven by his driver when unidentified gunmen kidnapped him.

Taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur ordered early recovery of the abducted judge. He stated that the incident was condemnable and regrettable, emphasising that the perpetrators could not evade the law's grasp.

The Peshawar High Court chief justice meanwhile directed the chief secretary, inspector general of police and the additional interior chief secretary to take concrete steps for the recovery of the judge.