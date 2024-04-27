Security forces kill terrorist trying to stop passenger vehicles in Harnai

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces on Saturday killed a terrorist and injured another during an exchange of fire in Harnai district of Balochistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the terrorists tried to stop passenger vehicles plying on Sanjavi Road, Harnai.

Security Forces reacted immediately and effectively engaged the terrorists. Resultantly, one terrorist was killed, while another got injured.

The timely response by the security forces thwarted nefarious intent of the terrorists, saving innocent lives.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

