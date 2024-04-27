Electoral watchdog getting ready for LG elections in Punjab

Published On: Sat, 27 Apr 2024 21:22:22 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Election Commission has initiated preparations for local government elections across Punjab province.

According to reports, the Election Commission has sent communiques to the Punjab chief secretary and local governments secretary in this respect.

Local governments elections have already been completed in the other provinces.

Due to the general elections, local government elections in Punjab were postponed.

The Election Commission has now decided to convene a meeting on matters related to these elections and has requested legislation status from the Punjab government regarding EVMs (electronic voting machines).